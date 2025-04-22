Man, 27, arrested over Bank Holiday Weekend for 'acting aggressively' with knife in busy Northampton street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 27-year-old was arrested over the Bank Holiday Weekend for 'acting aggressively' with a knife in a busy Northampton street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police say a 27-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested in the early hours of Monday (April 21) on suspicion of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

According to officers, the arrest followed reports at about 4am that a person was acting aggressively in Wellingborough Road, reportedly near Family Shopper supermarket, and believed to have a knife.

He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries, say police.