Man, 27, arrested over Bank Holiday Weekend for 'acting aggressively' with knife in busy Northampton street
A 27-year-old was arrested over the Bank Holiday Weekend for 'acting aggressively' with a knife in a busy Northampton street.
Northamptonshire Police say a 27-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested in the early hours of Monday (April 21) on suspicion of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.
According to officers, the arrest followed reports at about 4am that a person was acting aggressively in Wellingborough Road, reportedly near Family Shopper supermarket, and believed to have a knife.
He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries, say police.