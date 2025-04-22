Man, 27, arrested over Bank Holiday Weekend for 'acting aggressively' with knife in busy Northampton street

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 10:33 BST
A 27-year-old was arrested over the Bank Holiday Weekend for 'acting aggressively' with a knife in a busy Northampton street.

Northamptonshire Police say a 27-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested in the early hours of Monday (April 21) on suspicion of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

According to officers, the arrest followed reports at about 4am that a person was acting aggressively in Wellingborough Road, reportedly near Family Shopper supermarket, and believed to have a knife.

He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries, say police.

