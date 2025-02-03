Man, 27, arrested after alleged assault in Northampton town centre car park

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged assault in a Northampton town centre car park.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 3.30pm and 4pm on Thursday January 30, in St Michael’s Car Park.

Police say the force control room received a report that a car passenger was being assaulted by the driver.

A 27-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of assault and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000060725.