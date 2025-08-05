Man, 26, jailed after stealing till from Northampton organisation and threatening staff member with knife

A 26-year-old man has been jailed after stealing a till from a Northampton organisation and threatening a staff member with a knife.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan John Martin Vickers, of no fixed abode, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on July 18 to be sentenced for one count of burglary and one count of making threats with a blade.

On March 7, this year, Vickers stole a till from the Racecourse Pavilion building, which is home to community co-operative, the Umbrella Fair Organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to police, a staff member got on a bicycle and chased him, and as he caught up, Vickers threatened him with a knife, saying: “I will shank you, get away from me.”

Nathan Vickers.

The staff member then told Vickers that the till he had stolen was empty, and at this point, Vickers threw the till to the ground and made off. He was caught by police a short while later and arrested.

Lead investigator - PC Andy Stone from the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I am really pleased to see Nathan Vickers given this custodial sentence as it demonstrates that acting in this manner is a one-way ticket to prison.

“This case is a great example of how neighbourhood policing officers are well-placed to respond to serious crime on their patch and will act quickly to bring the offenders to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope this result reassures our local communities and I want them to know that we will continue working relentlessly to make Northampton as safe as possible.”

Vickers was sentenced to two years in prison.