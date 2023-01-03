Man, 26, arrested after reports of violence in Northampton neighbourhood on New Year's Eve

A man was arrested in a Northampton neighbourhood on New Year’s Eve after reports of violence.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing up to five police cars in the Wade Meadow Court area of the Eastern District at around midnight. An arrest was made and the suspect was taken to hospital where he damaged a bed by hitting the bedframe.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "This happened at about 11.45pm on December 31, 2022 when we received reports that a man had pushed and slapped a woman in the street.

“A 26 year-old-man man was arrested in connection with the incident. The suspect was taken to hospital following his arrest in which he damaged one of the beds at Northampton General Hospital by hitting the bedframe.”