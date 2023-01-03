News you can trust since 1931
Man, 26, arrested after reports of violence in Northampton neighbourhood on New Year's Eve

Eyewitnesses saw five police cars

By Carly Odell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 1:08pm

A man was arrested in a Northampton neighbourhood on New Year’s Eve after reports of violence.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing up to five police cars in the Wade Meadow Court area of the Eastern District at around midnight. An arrest was made and the suspect was taken to hospital where he damaged a bed by hitting the bedframe.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "This happened at about 11.45pm on December 31, 2022 when we received reports that a man had pushed and slapped a woman in the street.

A man has been arrested after an incident on New Year's Eve.
“A 26 year-old-man man was arrested in connection with the incident. The suspect was taken to hospital following his arrest in which he damaged one of the beds at Northampton General Hospital by hitting the bedframe.”

Police confirmed the man has been released with no further action for the assault and was given a caution for the criminal damage.