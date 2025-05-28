Man, 24, jailed for more than a year after he was found with kitchen knife near Northampton park
Noah Esajobar, previously of Northampton, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on May 8 after he pleaded guilty to being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.
Esajobar was arrested near Becketts Park on August 18 last year after he was found in possession of a kitchen knife.
Lead investigator PC Charis Halford said: “We know all too well the devastating effects that knife crime can have on families which is why it’s really important for possession offences to be treated with the utmost seriousness.
“Therefore I am pleased that Esajobar has been sent to prison for this offence and I hope he uses his time behind bars to reflect on his actions with a view to making better choices when he’s released.
“Knives kill. Anyone carrying one is not only a risk to other people but also a risk to themselves. Do the right thing and don’t carry a knife. You could end up in a prison cell, in hospital, or worst of all - a grave.”
Esajobar was sentenced to one year and two months in prison.