News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Man, 24, charged with robbery and theft after a number of shops were targeted in Northampton

Thefts and robberies have been carried out at a number of shops in town
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST
Degroot appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week (August 31) and was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on September 12.Degroot appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week (August 31) and was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on September 12.
Degroot appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week (August 31) and was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on September 12.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with six thefts and three robberies.

Deon Dudley Degroot, of no fixed abode, has been charged with the offences following incidents in Northampton from the end of July to August 11, in which thefts and robberies have been carried out at a number of shops in the town.

Degroot appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week (August 31) and was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on September 12.