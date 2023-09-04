Man, 24, charged with robbery and theft after a number of shops were targeted in Northampton
Thefts and robberies have been carried out at a number of shops in town
A 24-year-old man has been charged with six thefts and three robberies.
Deon Dudley Degroot, of no fixed abode, has been charged with the offences following incidents in Northampton from the end of July to August 11, in which thefts and robberies have been carried out at a number of shops in the town.
Degroot appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week (August 31) and was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on September 12.