Man, 24, arrested after public approached in ‘inappropriate manner’ on Northampton street

A 24-year-old man was arrested after reports of a number of people in Northampton being approached in an “inappropriate manner”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened in St James Road on Sunday October 29.

A spokesperson said: “The incident occurred between 11.40am and 12pm when a man was seen to approach a number of people in an inappropriate manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police officers investigating the incident are urgently looking to speak to the people approached by the man who have not yet come forward.

St James Road, Northampton

“If you were approached by a man in suspicious circumstances in the St James Road area this morning, please call Northamptonshire police on 101 quoting incident number 25000614143,” the spokesperson added.

The 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of public order and remains in police custody at this time.