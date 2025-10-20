Man, 24, arrested after public approached in ‘inappropriate manner’ on Northampton street

By David Summers
Published 20th Oct 2025, 09:55 BST
A 24-year-old man was arrested after reports of a number of people in Northampton being approached in an “inappropriate manner”.

Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened in St James Road on Sunday October 29.

Most Popular

A spokesperson said: “The incident occurred between 11.40am and 12pm when a man was seen to approach a number of people in an inappropriate manner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Police officers investigating the incident are urgently looking to speak to the people approached by the man who have not yet come forward.

St James Road, Northamptonplaceholder image
St James Road, Northampton

“If you were approached by a man in suspicious circumstances in the St James Road area this morning, please call Northamptonshire police on 101 quoting incident number 25000614143,” the spokesperson added.

The 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of public order and remains in police custody at this time.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice