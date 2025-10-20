Man, 24, arrested after public approached in ‘inappropriate manner’ on Northampton street
Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened in St James Road on Sunday October 29.
A spokesperson said: “The incident occurred between 11.40am and 12pm when a man was seen to approach a number of people in an inappropriate manner.
“Police officers investigating the incident are urgently looking to speak to the people approached by the man who have not yet come forward.
“If you were approached by a man in suspicious circumstances in the St James Road area this morning, please call Northamptonshire police on 101 quoting incident number 25000614143,” the spokesperson added.
The 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of public order and remains in police custody at this time.