Man, 24, appears in court charged with sex assault near Northampton police station

A 24-year-old man has been remanded in custody following a sexual assault on a female near a Northampton police station.
Rodney Tavaguta appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (July 13) after being charged with intentionally touching a woman sexually without consent.
Tavaguta, of St John’s Street in the town, was remanded in custody until August 24 when he will appear before Northampton Crown Court.
Detectives made an appeal for witnesses following an alleged assault on a footpath close to Weston Favell Police Station in the early hours of on Tuesday (July 12).