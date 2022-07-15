Man, 24, appears in court charged with sex assault near Northampton police station

A 24-year-old man has been remanded in custody following a sexual assault on a female near a Northampton police station.

Rodney Tavaguta appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (July 13) after being charged with intentionally touching a woman sexually without consent.

Tavaguta, of St John’s Street in the town, was remanded in custody until August 24 when he will appear before Northampton Crown Court.

