Man, 23, jailed for waving machete around outside Northampton nightclub

A 23-year-old man has been jailed after he was seen waving a machete around outside a Northampton nightclub.

Nicholas McKenzie, previously of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on March 14 for sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed object in a public place.

The 23-year-old was seen by CCTV operators in the early hours of January 11 this year, brandishing a machete outside Elysium nightclub in Northampton town centre.

McKenzie was witnessed by the operators running toward another male in the street with the weapon before hitting a nearby vehicle, according to police.

Nicholas McKenzie.

He then got into a vehicle driven by a woman and police officers were deployed to the vehicle’s location.

After the driver initially failed to stop, the car was crashed in Bridge Street and McKenzie was arrested.

Lead investigator PC Nikki Marshall said: “Unfortunately we know all too well the damage and devastation that knives can cause which is why I am very pleased to see Nicholas McKenzie sent to prison for this offence.

“Thankfully no one was hurt that day but the outcome could have been so different.

“We will not tolerate knife crime in this county and will always seek custodial sentences for people like McKenzie.”

McKenzie was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison.