Man, 21, to appear in court after pellet gun used to shoot at vehicles in Northampton village

A 21-year-old man is due to appear in court after a pellet gun was used to shoot at vehicles in a Northampton village.
Solomon Mason-Holt, of Bugbrooke Road, Kislingbury, will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (May 17).
The appearance follows an incident on Saturday (May 14) where multiple vehicles were hit by a pellet gun, according to Northamptonshire Police.
The incident happened at around 11.20pm in Bugbrooke Road.
Mason-Holt is charged with multiple criminal damage offences.