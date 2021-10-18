Man, 21, remanded in custody after denying theft of a Range Rover in Northampton

Vehicle was reported stolen in early hours of Saturday morning

By Kevin Nicholls
Monday, 18th October 2021, 12:22 pm
Updated Monday, 18th October 2021, 12:24 pm

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with the theft of a Range Rover from from a Northampton driveway in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 16).

Mason Mark Culverhouse-Hoy, previously of Northampton but now living in Clacton-on-Sea, denied burglary and theft of a motor vehicle when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday (October 18).

He was remanded in custody until an appearance at Northampton Crown Court on December 1.

Northampton Magistrates Court