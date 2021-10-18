Man, 21, remanded in custody after denying theft of a Range Rover in Northampton

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with the theft of a Range Rover from from a Northampton driveway in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 16).

Mason Mark Culverhouse-Hoy, previously of Northampton but now living in Clacton-on-Sea, denied burglary and theft of a motor vehicle when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday (October 18).

He was remanded in custody until an appearance at Northampton Crown Court on December 1.