Man, 21, arrested after woman headbutted and pushed in Northampton
The incident, which also saw cigarettes butts thrown at the woman, happened in parkland off the A4500, near to SPAR Westbridge. The parkland is referred to as Victorian Promenade Park.
Police say the incident happened sometime between Monday, April 15 at 3pm and Sunday, April 21, at 4.30pm.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “A man headbutted a woman, threw cigarette ends at her, pushed her to the chest and damaged her phone.
“A member of the public stepped in to ask if she was ok and we would like to speak to this person or indeed, anyone who witnessed what happened.”
The member of public who stepped in, witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000275138.