Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman was headbutted and pushed during an assault in Northampton.

The incident, which also saw cigarettes butts thrown at the woman, happened in parkland off the A4500, near to SPAR Westbridge. The parkland is referred to as Victorian Promenade Park.

Police say the incident happened sometime between Monday, April 15 at 3pm and Sunday, April 21, at 4.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The incident happened in Parkland off the A4500.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “A man headbutted a woman, threw cigarette ends at her, pushed her to the chest and damaged her phone.

“A member of the public stepped in to ask if she was ok and we would like to speak to this person or indeed, anyone who witnessed what happened.”