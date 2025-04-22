Man, 20s, robbed of e-scooter along busy Northampton road by male with a dog

The incident happened between Glasgow Street and Argyle Street on Monday, April 14, between 9.30am and 10am,

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed in Weedon Road, Northampton.

The incident happened between Glasgow Street and Argyle Street on Monday, April 14, between 9.30am and 10am, when the man in his 20s was riding an e-scooter and he was attacked by another man who stole the scooter from him.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged 30-40, of a slim build, about 5ft 10in, with short 'salt and pepper' coloured hair, a ginger beard and wearing a grey tracksuit with a black coat. He also had a white Staffy-type dog with him.

The stolen scooter was a mi electric-scooter with black handles and a grey body.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 25000215042 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.