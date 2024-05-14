Man, 20, charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs in Northampton
A man has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, following an incident in Northampton.
Joshua Lloyd, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs following an incident in Goldings Road, Northampton on Thursday, May 2.
The 20-year-old appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 3. He will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on June 14.
He was charged as part of Northamptonshire Police’s Operation Revive.