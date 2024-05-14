Man, 20, charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, following an incident in Northampton.

Joshua Lloyd, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs following an incident in Goldings Road, Northampton on Thursday, May 2.

The 20-year-old appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 3. He will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on June 14.

