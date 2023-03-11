A 19-year-old man died in a crash near Oundle yesterday (Friday), police have confirmed.

The incident happened at about 5.15pm on the A605, close to the Barnwell junction.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the crash involved one vehicle, a black Ford KA which was travelling southbound.

Police are investigating

The driver of the KA died at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.

