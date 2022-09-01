Man, 19, charged with drug offences in Rushden

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 19-year-old man has been charged with drug offences in Rushden.

Kyle Beirne, of Park Road, Rushden, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one count of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

The charges relate to incidents of drug dealing in Trafford Park in Rushden.

