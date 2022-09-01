Man, 19, charged with drug offences in Rushden
The charges relate to drug dealing in the town’s Trafford Park
By Stephanie Weaver
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:04 pm
Updated
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:05 pm
A 19-year-old man has been charged with drug offences in Rushden.
Kyle Beirne, of Park Road, Rushden, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one count of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
The charges relate to incidents of drug dealing in Trafford Park in Rushden.
Beirne will next appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on September 5, 2022.