News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man, 19, charged with drug offences in Rushden

The charges relate to drug dealing in the town’s Trafford Park

By Stephanie Weaver
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:04 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:05 pm

A 19-year-old man has been charged with drug offences in Rushden.

Kyle Beirne, of Park Road, Rushden, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one count of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

The charges relate to incidents of drug dealing in Trafford Park in Rushden.

The charges relate to drug dealing

Most Popular

Beirne will next appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on September 5, 2022.