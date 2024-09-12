These cases dealt with by magistrates included assault, threatening behaviour, shoplifting from Tesco, Co-op, Farmfoods, Holland & Barrett and One Stop…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 28

MAXIM CARP, aged 30, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, speeding; fined £538, surcharge to fund victim services £215, prosecution costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

GABRIEL ENI, aged 23, of Winchester Road, Northampton, no insurance, carried six people in a five-seater vehicle; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JOHN GARY KING, aged 33, of The Medway, Daventry, speeding; fined £380, surcharge £152, costs £85, six points.

ALEXANDRU MARIAN SANDU, aged 22, of Conifer Rise, Northampton, speeding, drove in such a position could not have proper control of the vehicle; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £90, six points.

JAMES CHARLES CARROLL, aged 49, of Reynard Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £192, surcharge £77, costs £90, three points.

■ These cases were heard on August 29

JACK MARCHANT, aged 25, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour causing harassment / alarm / distress; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £100, costs £85,

ANDREW NICHOLS, aged 36, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, assault with intent to resist arrest; community order, fined £80, compensation of £100,

STEPHEN McKENZIE, aged 35, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, on September 15, 2023, stole meat to the value of £40 from Co-op, on August 8 stole coffee to the value of £50 from Co-op, on February 20, 2024, stole meat to the value of £20.70 from Tesco, on April 7 stole meat to the value of £12.40 from Tesco, on April 8 stole meat to the value of £164 from Co-op, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £287.10.

STEPHEN McKENZIE, aged 35, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, on July 16, 2024, stole various items, to the value of £115 from Northampton Raw Dog Food, on July 1 stole various items to the value of £121.96 from Holland & Barrett, on July 3 stole various goods to the value of £143.80 from Holland & Barrett, on July 5 stole various items to the value of £520.90 from Holland & Barrett, on July 8 stole various items to the value of £117 from Holland & Barrett, on August 5 stole goods to the value of £32 from One Stop; compensation of 1,050.66.

STEPHEN McKENZIE, aged 35, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, on August 3, 2023, stole items to the value of £38.90 from Co-op, on August 6 stole items to the value of £136.88 from Co-op, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £175.78.

CHARLES KWINJO, aged 41, of Foxtail Way, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

VICTOR ONICA, aged 44, of Royal Star Drive, Daventry, drink driving; fined £870, surcharge £331, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

CONNOR HICKMAN, aged 28, of Grange Road, Northampton, stole items to the value of £50 from Co-op; community order, compensation of £50, costs £310,

CONNOR HICKMAN, aged 28, of Grange Road, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, costs £310,

FLEXIX MOOREHOUSE, aged 22, of Middlemore, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

MOHAMED AADAN, aged 49, of South Oval, Northampton, caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

STEVEN WARREN, aged 39, of Wade Meadow Court, Northampton, assault by beating, stole meat to the value of £260 from Farmfoods, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 18 weeks in prison, compensation of £360, surcharge £154, costs £170, disqualified for 40 months.

These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 30

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.