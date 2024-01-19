A 50-year-old shoplifter who targeted a Northampton Co-op 13 TIMES over a three-month period, raking in around £1,500 worth of stolen goods, has been told to pay back what he owes.

According to court documents, Scott Hardie admitted all 13 charges of theft from the supermarket in Field Mill Road, Bellinge, between September 17 and December 18, 2023 — including one visit during which he walked out without paying for £390-worth of goods. He also pleaded guilty to stealing articles to a value of £74 from another Co-op nearby in Olden Road, Rectory Farm. No details were given about what he stole.