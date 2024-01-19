News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Magistrates order shoplifter, 50, to pay back £1,500 for goods taken from Northampton Co-op

Court hears how thief targeted Bellinge store 13 times in three months
Kevin Nicholls
By Kevin Nicholls
Published 19th Jan 2024, 10:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 50-year-old shoplifter who targeted a Northampton Co-op 13 TIMES over a three-month period, raking in around £1,500 worth of stolen goods, has been told to pay back what he owes.

According to court documents, Scott Hardie admitted all 13 charges of theft from the supermarket in Field Mill Road, Bellinge, between September 17 and December 18, 2023 — including one visit during which he walked out without paying for £390-worth of goods. He also pleaded guilty to stealing articles to a value of £74 from another Co-op nearby in Olden Road, Rectory Farm. No details were given about what he stole.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hardie, of Glasgow Street in the town, was fined £50 for each offence at Northampton Magistrates’ Court at a hearing on January 9, 2024 — a total of £700, ordered to pay £1,533.35 compensation plus £85.00 towards Crown Prosecution Service costs.