Magistrates hit 50 people with court bills totalling £19,000 for dropping cigarettes in Northampton

Magistrates handed out nearly £19,000 in fines and court bills to 50 people prosecuted by West Northamptonshire Council for dropping cigarettes in and around the town centre.

All fifty were fined £220 after not paying £135 penalty notices issued by council enforcement wardens in April and May this year and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge to help fund victim services. All bar one* were also ordered to pay £125 towards the council’s legal costs at hearings on November 21. Court documents showed 39 gave their addresses as Northampton with another 11 from Kettering, Wellingborough, Daventry, Peterborough, Coventry, Leicester, St Albans and Kent. Those convicted under the Environmental Protection Act were:

NICOLA BEETTIE, aged 46, of Badeslade, Northampton, at Northampton General Hospital.

West Northamptonshire Council prosecuted 50 people earlier this month for dropping cigarettes on town centre streets

ANTONIA BOGDAN, aged 39, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, at College Street Mews.

CEISTINA CATALII, aged 55, of Besfield Terrace, Northampton, outside Aldi, Earl Street.

MARIAN CAZAN, aged 35, of Sidebrook Court, Northampton, outside Farley & Jones, York Road.

ANA CHIVU, aged 31, of Lower Adelaide Street, Northampton, outside Santander, Market Square.

ADRIAN LIVIU CIOCIRTEA, aged 48, of Maragaret Street, Northampton, outside KFC, Abington Street.

WILLIAM CONNERS, aged 56, of Redruth Close, Northampton, outside Fame Fashions, Gold Street.

ADAM DUNKLEY, aged 47, of Turner Street, Northampton, outside New Look, Market Square.

MARCUS FAIRLY, aged 41, of Hamlet Green, Northampton, outside Spar, St James Road.

MARTINA FITZGERALD, aged 41, of Stanhope Road, Northampton, at Burger Stand, Market Square; *costs £90.

ALEX GAROFITA, aged 26, St Paul’s Road, Northampton, outside The Guildhall, St Giles Street.

MARK GELSON, aged 38, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, outside The Old Bank, St Giles Street.

ION GHEORGHE, aged 35, of Cloutsham Street, Northampton, outside NoodleX, Abington Street.

TOBIAS GRINN, aged 27, of Oxslip Close, Northampton, outside Radio Northampton, Abington Street.

LOUIS GUSEV, aged 22, of Earl Street, Northampton, in Robert Street.

ALICE HARTHEN, aged 36, of Marshleys Court, Northampton, outside The Guildhall Hall, Dychurch Lane.

BOGDAN HOCICA, aged 30, East Street, Northampton, outside H&M, Abington Street.

BECKY JEFFERY, aged 35, of Heathville, Northampton, outside Bodycare, Abington Street.

ALINA LILE, aged 27, of Balfour Road, Northampton, outside Ann Summers, Abington Street.

MARIANA LILE, aged 47, of Balfour Road, Northampton, outside Ann Summers, Abington Street.

MIHAI LILE, aged 45, of Balfour Road, Northampton, outside Market Place, Abington Street.

CHRISTIAN MANOLE, aged 33, of Derby Road, Northampton, outside Poundstretcher, Gold Street.

MARTIN MAY, aged 45, of Oat Hill Drive, Northampton, outside Poundland, Abington Street.

ALEX MIALTS, aged 40, of Dunster Street, Northampton, outside County Court, Ladys Lane.

DAVID MIRON, aged 30, of Albany Road, Northampton, outside Shoe Zone, Drapery.

LONARDO THOMAS, aged 27, of York Road, Northampton, outside Greggs, Abington Street.

GABRIEL NISTA, aged 68, of Cambridge Street, Northampton, in Abington Street.

JAMIE PASFEILD, aged 23, of Waveney Way, Northampton, outside Donut Stand, Market Square.

ROBERT SCARLEY, aged 55, of Poole Street, Northampton, at a car park, Ladys Lane.

NICOLAIE SIRBU, aged 60, of Hinton Road, Northampton, outside Dapp, Abington Street.

MARK SMITH, aged 36, of Pleydell Gardens, Northampton, outside Northgate bus station, Sheep Street.

DARIUS SNELL, aged 31, of Partridge Close, Northampton, outside Tesco, Abington Street.

KELLY SPICER, aged 40, of North Oval, Northampton, outside Guildhall, St Giles Street.

JAKUB STACHOWSKI, aged 31, of Orchard Street, Daventry, outside Grosvenor Centre, Abington Street.

LAURA MARIA STANCY, aged 25, of Tresham Green, Northampton, outside Greggs, Abington Street.

GEOFFREY THOMSON, aged 76, of Burleigh Road, Northampton, outside The Guildhall, St Giles Street.

MARK SWETMAN, aged 57, of Weedon Road, Northampton, at St Peters Walk car park.

JAMIE ASH TURNER, aged 29, of Great Meadow, Northampton, outside Eazzy Trade, Abington Street.

ILIE VASILEKA, aged 51, of Charles Street, Northampton, outside Bargain Bakery, Mercers Row.

DRAGOTA VASILLE, aged 27, of Wellington Street, Northampton, outside Grosvenor Centre, Greyfriars.

GEMMA ANDERSON, aged 33, of Queensway, Wellingborough, outside The Ridings.

JAMES ANDERSON, aged 39, of Shirley Road, St Albans, outside Grosvenor Centre.

LAURA ANDREIAS, aged 37, of Paynes Lane, Coventry, outside Greggs, Abington Street.

KIRSTY BLAKE, aged 30, of Railway Approach, London, SE1 9SS, outside Northampton train station.

KATALIN FARKAS, aged 35, of Myrtle Road, Leicester, outside Aldi.

JAMES COLWELL JONES, aged 68, of Kilnway, Wellingborough, outside Guildhall, St Giles Street.

ADIL KHAN, aged 27, of Huntly Grove, Peterborough, outside PureGym, St Peters Walk.

ISMIHAN LYUTIFI, aged 25, of High Street, Orpington, Kent, outside Mach Requirement, St Giles Street.

RYAN MUGGLETON, aged 33, of Alexandra Street, Kettering, outside CEX, Drapery.

MYUBIYAN SALI, aged 48, of High Street, Orpington, Kent, outside Mach Recruitment, St Giles Street.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.