Magistrates fine driver who fled after causing crash at busy Northampton junction
A driver who fled after causing a crash at a busy Northampton junction has been fined £1,000 by magistrates.
According to court documents, 34-year-old Ryan Pottsworth, was behind the wheel of a MG ZS Excite when it drove into the wrong lane and went through a red light at the Cock Hotel junction in Kingsthorpe, before then colliding with a Land Rover Range Rover. In a statement of facts, it was alleged that Pottsworth “decamped from the vehicle and ran,” following the collision and only contacted police to report details of the incident two days later.
The Range Rover, which was travelling from Harborough Road towards Mill Lane and had right of way, was written off following the collision on June 9, 2023. The driver also suffered injuries in the smash, which was captured on dash cam and CCTV.
Pottsworth, of Wycar Road, Bilsthorpe, near Nottingham, admitted driving a mechanically propelled vehicle on a public road without due care and attention when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 8, 2024. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report a road accident to police within 24 hours.
In addition to the £1,000 fine, magistrates also ordered him to pay a total of £510 towards prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services. His driving record was also endorsed with eight penalty points.