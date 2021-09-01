Maddie was stabbed in Kettering before boyfriend turned knife on himself, police reveal

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was murdered when she was stabbed at her boyfriend's home before he inflicted fatal knife injuries on himself, police have revealed tonight (Wednesday).

The bodies of Ms Durdant-Hollamby, 22, and Ben Green, 41, were found at a house in Slate Drive on Friday lunchtime (August 27) after reports of concern for Maddie's welfare.

Police are treating Maddie's death as murder and an investigation is ongoing, but nobody else is being sought in connection with the incident.

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby

Detectives believe Mr Green murdered Maddie before taking his own life at his newbuild home just off Warren Hill. The pair had been in a relationship.

Preliminary post-mortem reports released by police tonight show Ms Durdant-Hollamby died of stab wounds, and Mr Green of self-inflicted knife wounds.

Both families have been informed of the findings and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “Our investigation into the deaths of Maddie and Ben continues, and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

Ben Green

Maddie, from Wimblington in Cambridgeshire, was named by police on Saturday and her family released a tribute to the 'beautiful person'.

A family statement said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Maddie, our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece.

“Our hearts are broken and we cannot begin to imagine life without her. The shock and pain we are feeling is indescribable. She was a beautiful person both inside and out, who loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends.

“Maddie was a kind, caring, thoughtful young woman, who touched the lives of everyone she met. A talented dancer, her creative talent continued through school and into her career in marketing. Her life has been sadly cut short just as her career was blossoming. Our thoughts are with everybody who knew and loved Maddie as much as we did.”

Police at the scene.

Officers had placed a forensic tent around Mr Green's personalised BMW, found at the garage of his detached home on Friday lunchtime.

The father-of-three was a marketing director at Alumasc Water Management Solutions in Burton Latimer and was also a trustee of cancer charity Team Mikayla.

Maddie had also worked in marketing at Alumasc for more than two years, before taking a job as a marketing executive at building suppliers Keyline Civils Specialist in Peterborough.

A dozen red roses have been left against the railings outside the Slate Drive home in tribute as well as more than 20 bouquets of flowers and a candle in Maddie's memory.

Floral tributes outside the house.