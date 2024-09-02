Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton childminder, married to a Conservative councillor, has today pleaded GUILTY to inciting racial hatred.

Lucy Connolly, aged 41, of Parkfield Avenue, Northampton, was charged in August with publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred.

Her now-deleted tweet called for mass deportation and suggested setting fire to hotels housing immigrants, in response to misinformation shared following the Southport murders. The offence took place on the social media platform X on July 29.

Today (Monday, September 2), Connolly pleaded guilty to the charge via video link from HMP Peterborough.

A sentencing date has been set for October 17 at Birmingham Crown Court by Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking.

Judge Lucking said that mother-of-three Connolly should expect a “substantial” custodial sentence.

Connolly’s husband, Raymond Connolly, Tory councillor for Delapre and Rushmere ward at West Northamptonshire Council, watched on from the public gallery, with fellow Northampton Conservative Daniel Soan, as Connolly was remanded in custody.

The sentencing will take place at Birmingham Crown Court to prevent any potential issues related to local bias given Raymond’s position as a councillor, the judge added.

Frank Ferguson, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, said: “Using threatening, abusive, or insulting language to incite racism online is unacceptable and against the law.

"During her police interview, Lucy Connolly stated she held strong views on immigration, admitted she did not like immigrants, and claimed that children were not safe from them. While having strong or differing political views is not an offence, inciting racial hatred is – and that is what Connolly has admitted to doing.

"The prosecution presented evidence that showed Mrs Connolly’s racist tweets were sent from her X account both in the weeks and months before the Southport attacks, as well as in the days following.

"Connolly mistakenly believed she could evade justice by hiding behind a screen, but today she has pleaded guilty and acknowledged her crime. She will now face the consequences of her actions.”

Connolly’s post was also shared by 26-year-old father-of-three Tyler Kay, who was sentenced last month to 38 months after admitting to publishing material intended to stir up racial hatred.