Lucy Connolly considers legal action against authorities after being released from jail to Northampton home

Lucy Connolly, freed from jail after being locked up for a racist tweet, is due to meet representatives of President Trump to discuss freedom of speech restrictions in the UK, she has told GB News.

Connolly, who husband Ray is a former Conservative councillor, was released from prison on Thursday August 21, after serving 40 percent of her sentence in prison, according to her husband Ray Connolly.

After being featured returning to Northampton in the national newspapers, Connolly gave a wide-ranging interview to Dan Wootton from GB News, who has been a constant supporter since she was locked up last year.

Forty-two-year-old Connolly pleaded guilty to publishing material intended to stir up racial hatred and was sentenced to 31 months in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on October 17, 2024.

The charge relates to a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 29, 2024, which called for mass deportation and suggested setting fire to hotels housing immigrants – a response to false information that spread following the murder of three girls in Southport. It was viewed 310,000 times, and had 940 retweets, before it was deleted by Connolly around three hours after it was initially posted.

During the interview, Connolly argued that her prosecution was politically motivated and was linked to wider issue of free speech in Britain. She denied accusations in national newspapers that she was a “far-right activist”.

She also revealed that she was due to meet representatives of the Trump administration in the US where she will discuss the issue of civil liberties in the UK.

She described herself as a political prisoner and also accused the police and Crown Prosecution Service of misrepresenting her views before stating that she was intending to take legal action against the authorities.

Since the sentencing last year, there has been an online campaign suggesting that Connolly was exercising free speech and that her sentence was too harsh. However, when Connolly appealed her sentence at the Royal Courts of Justice in May this year, it was rejected by the judge.

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo earlier this month, Ray Connolly who is currently serving as a Conservative town councillor, said: “She regretted it after a few hours. She deleted it. That was the end of it. But eight days later, a couple of local residents had a different opinion about it. Nothing I can do about them.

“The legal thing I always get told is Lucy’s not racist, but the tweet is [because it is] inciting racial hatred. Liam, the solicitor, said it wasn’t about being racist – it was about admitting to racial intent.”

"The only person who’s suffered is our 12-year-old daughter. That’s the only person,” Ray added.

A fundraiser launched earlier this year has raised more than £150,000 to support Connolly and her family. Of that, £80,000 has reportedly been transferred to help pay off debts.

Connolly will serve the rest of her sentence on licence, under the probation service, according to Ray.