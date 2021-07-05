Lout who threatened to blow up Kettering's Windmill Club left landlord 'absolutely terrified'

He threatened to burn down the Windmill

A man who threatened to blow up a Kettering snooker club and kill the landlord's dog has appeared before a judge.

Jack Oliver, 24, and a group of pals became rowdy when landlord Ian Mack was trying to lock up the Windmill Snooker Club in Edmund Street, Kettering, at 11pm on July 19 last year.

Appearing at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (July 2), a judge heard that Oliver, of Marlow Close, Rothwell, was asked to keep the noise down as the club is in a residential area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting, Jonathan Eley, said: "Mr Oliver became aggressive, saying 'are you disrespecting me?

"Mr Mack tried to calm him down but Mr Oliver said that he would bomb the club, and burn it down.

"He said he'd slit Mr Mack's dog's throat."

The concerned landlord called 999 and the group left the pub.

After his arrest, Mr Oliver declined to answer police's questions.

The court was told that Oliver had several previous drugs offences on his record and had been given suspended prison sentences and community service.

Mitigating, Liam Muir, said that his client had been engaging with the probation service and had not missed an appointment since his most recent conviction.

He said that Oliver had two one-year-old children for whom he was a stay-at-home parent.

"He's been involved with people he shouldn't have been," said Mr Muir.

Oliver admitted one offence of threatening to damage or destroy property during a previous magistrates' court appearance and appeared before Northampton Crown Court for sentencing on Friday.

Sentencing Oliver, Recorder Michael Auty QC said: "This was a thoroughly obnoxious and louty piece of behaviour.

"Your behaviour that evening was utterly despicable.

"The gentleman involved was understandably absolutely terrified.

"We live in a time where some among us represent a real threat and any mention of bombs and anything like that, particularly with someone that's working in the trade that he worked in, would have had a massive impact on him.

"The other aspect of this, threatening to slit his dog's throat, well you can well understand why he went to the police.

"If I was sentencing you last year you would have gone straight to prison but since these events took place you have appeared before the courts and you were given two years suspended for two years and 120 hours of community work.

"All the signs from probation are that the order is biting.

"You're doing the work and trying to put this behind you.

"There's been nothing by way of repetition.

"Putting all these things together, you would be inside for a few weeks at best and I run the risk of setting back all the work you have done.

"I am going to take a chance with you."