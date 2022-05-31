Londoner jailed after stealing car from driveway in village near Northampton

A 23-year-old Londoner has been jailed for breaking into a village house near Northampton to steal car keys — then the car.

Homeowners in Manor Close, Harpole, woke up on July 1 last year to find that a Skoda Octavia had gone off the drive.

Police revealed on Tuesday (May 31) how their investigations later revealed Kyle Lee Ainsley, of Pettits Place, Dagenham, had forced his way in via a bathroom window before taking car keys and a wallet.

Ainsley has been jailed for 2½ years for stealing a car during a Harpole break-in last year. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Multiple lines of enquiry including house-to-house visits and studying hours of CCTV footage led detectives to Ainsley — who was jailed for two years, six months at Northampton Crown Court on April 21.

Police investigator, Terry Rush, said: “Burglary is a hugely invasive crime that leaves people feeling unsafe in their homes.