Londoner in court over theft of car and golf clubs during Northampton burglary
Detectives investigating break-in last summer have charged a 22-tyear-old from Dagenham
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 1:54 pm
Updated
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 1:56 pm
Detectives investigating a break-in at a Northampton home last summer have charged a 22-year-old East London man.
Kyle Ainsley, aged 22, of Pettits Place, Dagenham, has been remanded in custody in connection with a burglary incident in Manor Road and will next appear at the town's magistrates' court on March 18.
The charge relates to the theft of a golf clubs and trolley and a Skoda Octavia car overnight between June 30 and July 1, 2021.