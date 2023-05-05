London man jailed after travelling to Northampton to commit child sex offences

A 31-year-old London man has been sent to prison for more than five years after committing child sex offences in Northampton.

Sercan Karakas, of Guinness Close in Hackney, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, May 5 after being found guilty of two counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that Karakas began talking with a child online and, being fully aware of her young age, requested intimate photos and sent her sexual images and videos of himself performing sexual acts.

Sercan Karakas, aged 31, from Hackney, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, May 5.

Karakas then went on to travel from London to Northampton to engage in sexual activity with the child. Her parents confiscated her phone and, as a result, saw the sexual messages exchanged with Karakas.

The defendant was reported to the police and he was arrested. He denied having sexual contact with her, claiming he was waiting until she was “old enough”, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, in a statement, said that Karakas mentally and emotionally ruined her for years and it has been a “consistent tough fight.”

She said: ”Soon after the police got involved, I felt as though I was a machine wired to believe certain things, act a certain way and feel a certain way that I didn’t.

“I will forever be ashamed of myself for the pain that was inflicted on my parents.”

The court heard that the victim has suffered from anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts and, more recently, increased panic attacks as this case has resurfaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said, however, she is “proud” of who she has become and that she has chosen to continue to this day.

Paul Webb, in mitigation, described Karakas - who was working as an architect at the time of offending - as someone who “works hard” and “has a good head on his shoulders.”

The defence barrister said that Karakas was previously of good character and there is no suggestion that any further offending took place.

Mr Webb, regarding the age disparity, told the court: “It might be said that [the victim] was mature for her years and it might be said that the defendant was immature for his age.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the defendant was always honest about his age and the relationship ended when the victim wanted it to end.

The court heard that Karakas claimed, during his trial, that the victim threatened to make false allegations of sex offences against him.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane told the defendant: “That was a lie which the jury saw through.”

In her sentencing remarks, Judge Crane said: “You were aware she was not being honest with her parents about you and it was wrong. You groomed and manipulated her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The victim feels ashamed of the way she behaved towards her parents and the devastating impact this has had on them but it is you who is responsible for that.”

Karakas was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order was imposed for 10 years.