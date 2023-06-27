Police and paramedics were called to a “large scale disturbance” in Northampton town centre, that resulted in two people being hospitalised.

The brawl took place at around 7.25pm on Monday, June 26 in Wellingborough Road, where three people were assaulted.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “One man was taken to University Hospital Coventry with a head injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.

Police and paramedics on the scene of a "large scale disturbance" in Wellingborough Road on Monday night (June 26). Photo: Tim Khalid.

“One man was taken to Northampton General Hospital for treatment for a small knife wound to the head. A woman who was pushed during the incident also sought medical assessment.”

Nearby resident, Tim Khalid, told Chronicle & Echo that he saw an air ambulance flying over Abington Street and then around five police cars, an ambulance van and an ambulance car on Wellingborough Road.

Tim said: “There was a crowd of people all over the street.

“They had cornered off the Kurdish shop with tape and the police officers gathered together, telling people to move back.”

He said he then witnessed the air ambulance leave from near Tesco in Abington Street.

Police have launched an investigation into the assaults and an associated report of criminal damage to a car is underway.