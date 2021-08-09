Large police presence spotted in Northampton street

A large police presence was called to an affray in a Northampton street tonight (Monday, August 9).

A police van and eight police cars were seen in West Oval, Kings Heath, at around 6.30pm.

Police have confirmed they have been at the address since 4.15pm and that a 17-year-old boy is now in custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the picture the eye-witness took of police in West Oval, in King's Heath, at around 6.30pm tonight (Monday, August 9)

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police and emergency services were called to reports of an affray at West Oval, Kings Heath, Northampton, at about 4.15pm this afternoon (Monday, August 9).

"The incident has now been dealt with and a 17-year-old boy is currently being held in custody for questioning."