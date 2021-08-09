Large police presence spotted in Northampton street
Police van and eight police cars called to a busy housing estate in the town
A large police presence was called to an affray in a Northampton street tonight (Monday, August 9).
A police van and eight police cars were seen in West Oval, Kings Heath, at around 6.30pm.
Police have confirmed they have been at the address since 4.15pm and that a 17-year-old boy is now in custody.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police and emergency services were called to reports of an affray at West Oval, Kings Heath, Northampton, at about 4.15pm this afternoon (Monday, August 9).
"The incident has now been dealt with and a 17-year-old boy is currently being held in custody for questioning."
According to an eye-witness, some officers were still at the front door of a house at 8.20pm.