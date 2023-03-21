News you can trust since 1931
Large police presence spotted in Finedon as officers enter block of flats

Armed officers and sniffer dogs are at the scene

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:47 GMT- 1 min read

A large police presence has been spotted in Finedon as officers enter a block of flats.

Police were called to High Street, Finedon this afternoon (Tuesday March 21).

Around seven police cars were seen at the scene, as well as armed officers and sniffer dogs.

Police have been called to High Street in Finedon.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This was a concern for welfare report received at 1.31pm today, March 21. From the logs it looks to be resolved with officers set to leave the scene shortly.”

More to follow.

Around seven police cars were spotted in Finedon on Tuesday afternoon (March 21).
