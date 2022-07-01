Large police presence in Northampton town centre after incident

Police and ambulance crews were called to an incident in Northampton town centre on Friday night.

A large police presence including about six police cars and a police riot van was in the Swan Street and St John’s Street area of town. The road was also been taped off between St John’s multi-storey car park and the University of Northampton halls of residence.

An ambulance was also on the scene.

Police in St John's Street. Northampton, on Friday night

The tape was removed at around 10.20pm.