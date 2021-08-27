Large police presence in Kettering street as cordon set up

Police are at the scene this afternoon.

A police incident is ongoing in Kettering this afternoon (Friday) with a cordon set up in a residential street.

Several officers are at the scene in Slate Drive, on the new housing estate just off Warren Hill on the western edge of the town.

The nature of the incident is yet to be confirmed by officers.

A cordon has been set up around the perimeter of a house.

Eyewitnesses said that at one stage this afternoon about 10 police cars and 15 officers were present.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with an incident in Slate Drive, Kettering.