Large police presence at Northampton Sainsbury's as officers called to suspected shoplifting incident
Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident
A large police presence was spotted at Northampton Sainsbury’s after officers were called to a suspected shoplifting incident.
The incident happened just after 11am today (Monday April 8) at the supermarket in Sixfields, off Weedon Road.
Northamptonshire Police say the alleged shoplifter was challenged inside the store by a man and then the suspected shoplifter attacked him.
No one was seriously injured and two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.