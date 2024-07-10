Large amount of jewellery taken as thieves smash their way into Northamptonshire village home
Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves smashed their way into a house in Ecton Lane, Sywell.
The burglary happened between 8am on Monday, June 24, and 1.30pm on Tuesday, July 2, when unknown offender/s smashed the glass of a back door and stole a large amount of jewellery.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses or anyone who saw any vehicles in the area acting suspiciously between the stated times should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”
Please quote incident number 24000390548 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.