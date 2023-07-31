Laptop worth more than £1,000 stolen from Curry's in Northampton
Man walked off without paying
A laptop worth more than £1,000 was stolen from a shop in Northampton.
Police say a man picked up a laptop priced at £1,199 and walked out of Curry’s in Fairground Way, Riverside without making payment, between 2.50pm and 3.10pm on Monday, July 10.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000430153.