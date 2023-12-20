Laptop, designer bags, perfume and cash stolen during Northampton burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A laptop, designer bags, perfume and cash has been stolen from a Northampton home.

The incident happened in Manderville Close between 12.30pm and 5.30pm on Saturday, December 9 when unknown offender/s forced entry via a patio door and carried out an untidy search.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.