Laptop, designer bags, perfume and cash stolen during Northampton burglary
Offenders forced entry via a patio door
A laptop, designer bags, perfume and cash has been stolen from a Northampton home.
The incident happened in Manderville Close between 12.30pm and 5.30pm on Saturday, December 9 when unknown offender/s forced entry via a patio door and carried out an untidy search.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000757392.