News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Laptop, designer bags, perfume and cash stolen during Northampton burglary

Offenders forced entry via a patio door
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 20th Dec 2023, 14:44 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 14:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A laptop, designer bags, perfume and cash has been stolen from a Northampton home.

The incident happened in Manderville Close between 12.30pm and 5.30pm on Saturday, December 9 when unknown offender/s forced entry via a patio door and carried out an untidy search.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000757392.