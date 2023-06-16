Lamborghini, Ferrari, drugs and cash seized during raids in Northamptonshire and West Midlands

A haul of luxury cars, plus cash and drugs were seized by police during raids in Northamptonshire and the West Midlands.

Three men were arrested on Wednesday (June 14), on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between March 2022 and April this year, following the execution of four warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Benjamin James Woollard, aged 60, of Little Lane, Yardley Hastings, and 49-year-old Craig Stuart Thorp of Whittle Road, Shirley, Solihull, were subsequently charged with conspire to supply a Class A drug – cocaine. Thorp was also charged with money laundering offences.

Two of the cars seized. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Both appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (June 16), where they were remanded in custody until their next appearance, which will be at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, July 27.

The third man arrested – a 43-year-old Peterborough man - was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The warrants were executed as part of an East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit (EMSOU) investigation, supported by officers from Northamptonshire Police, West Midlands Police and West Midlands Fire & Rescue Service.

Northamptonshire Police’s dog unit was also on hand to assist, as PD Socks completed several searches of buildings and vehicles and located a “significant amount of hidden cash”, according to the dog section on Twitter.