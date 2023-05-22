Labrador jumped up at woman in her 60s and bit her arm in Northampton pocket park

A dog jumped up at a woman in her 60s and bit her arm in a Northampton village pocket park.

The incident happened in Boughton Pocket Park at about 3pm on Wednesday, May 17. Police are now appealing for the owner of the dog to come forward.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A woman walking through Boughton Pocket Park passed a man, who had two dogs on their leads, standing on the grass next to the footpath, looking down at his phone.

The incident happened in Boughton Pocket Park.

“One of the dogs – a chocolate Labrador - jumped up at the woman in her 60s and bit her on the right arm causing a minor injury. The other dog was a liver and white Springer Spaniel.

“The dog walker was white and his 40s. He was wearing a green sweatshirt, black trousers and carrying a mobile phone.”

