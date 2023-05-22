News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

Labrador jumped up at woman in her 60s and bit her arm in Northampton pocket park

Police are appealing for witnesses

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 12:43 BST

A dog jumped up at a woman in her 60s and bit her arm in a Northampton village pocket park.

The incident happened in Boughton Pocket Park at about 3pm on Wednesday, May 17. Police are now appealing for the owner of the dog to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A woman walking through Boughton Pocket Park passed a man, who had two dogs on their leads, standing on the grass next to the footpath, looking down at his phone.

The incident happened in Boughton Pocket Park.The incident happened in Boughton Pocket Park.
The incident happened in Boughton Pocket Park.
Most Popular

“One of the dogs – a chocolate Labrador - jumped up at the woman in her 60s and bit her on the right arm causing a minor injury. The other dog was a liver and white Springer Spaniel.

“The dog walker was white and his 40s. He was wearing a green sweatshirt, black trousers and carrying a mobile phone.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000303016.