Knife-wielding man not yet found by police after scaring residents in busy Northampton estate

Reports were made on Facebook and to the police that the man was 'shouting loudly' armed with a knife

By Logan MacLeod
Friday, 26th November 2021, 4:50 pm

A knife-wielding man has not yet been found after scaring neighbours in a busy Northampton housing estate.

Reports were made on the Upton Facebook group and later to the police that a man was 'shouting loudly with a large knife' in Brunel Drive yesterday (November 25).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "This happened in Telford Way at 8.35pm when we got reports of a black man in a dark green tracksuit with a knife.

Telford Way in Upton

"We deployed but the man was not located and no further incidents were reported."

A witness to the incident said: "He was just chanting in a foreign language, waving a large knife around then shouted at us in gibberish. We quickly walked away and I rang 999. Crazy."