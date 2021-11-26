Knife-wielding man not yet found by police after scaring residents in busy Northampton estate
Reports were made on Facebook and to the police that the man was 'shouting loudly' armed with a knife
A knife-wielding man has not yet been found after scaring neighbours in a busy Northampton housing estate.
Reports were made on the Upton Facebook group and later to the police that a man was 'shouting loudly with a large knife' in Brunel Drive yesterday (November 25).
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "This happened in Telford Way at 8.35pm when we got reports of a black man in a dark green tracksuit with a knife.
"We deployed but the man was not located and no further incidents were reported."
A witness to the incident said: "He was just chanting in a foreign language, waving a large knife around then shouted at us in gibberish. We quickly walked away and I rang 999. Crazy."