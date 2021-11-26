Knife-wielding man not yet found by police after scaring residents in busy Northampton estate

A knife-wielding man has not yet been found after scaring neighbours in a busy Northampton housing estate.

Reports were made on the Upton Facebook group and later to the police that a man was 'shouting loudly with a large knife' in Brunel Drive yesterday (November 25).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "This happened in Telford Way at 8.35pm when we got reports of a black man in a dark green tracksuit with a knife.

Telford Way in Upton

"We deployed but the man was not located and no further incidents were reported."