Knife-point robber jailed after threatening Northampton shop worker in order to steal £50

A knife-point robber has been jailed after he threatened a Northampton shop worker in order to steal £50.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frankie Burke, of St Andrew’s Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on November 4 for sentencing, after a jury found him guilty of robbery.

The charge relates to an incident in August 2021, when 28-year-old Burke walked into a convenience store in St Andrew’s Road and told a store worker to give him £50 while holding a knife. He then punched him, took the money and fled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer PC Michaela Brindle, said: “As a regular customer at this shop, Burke was recognised despite his face covering.

Frankie Burke.

“The victim described how he at first thought Burke’s demand for cash was a joke, only to realise how dangerous the situation was when Burke showed him the knife he was carrying.

“I’m pleased the impact of what Burke chose to do that day was recognised with a custodial sentence.”

Burke was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.