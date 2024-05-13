Knife crime programme launched in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Businesses and VIPs gathered in Northampton this month to celebrate the launch of a unique knife crime youth mentoring programme.

Businesses and VIPs gathered in Northampton this month to celebrate the launch of a unique knife crime youth mentoring programme.

Rob White Mentoring, set up to support young, at-risk people and launched by Rob in memory of his brother Eddie White who died 24 years ago, is being supported by Brackmills BID, Goodwill Solutions and a host of other Northamptonshire organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob, unveiling his plans, told guests his focus was on tackling knife crime domestic violence and that his mentoring initiative had been designed to support young, at-risk people and help them shape their own lives through education, discipline and motivation.

Launch of Rob White Mentoring

“It’s about creating meaningful change within the community and approaching the problem of anti-social behaviour from a different angle,” explained Rob, whose aim is to have his knife crime prevention and first aid workshops added to the UK school curriculum. “80% of young people have problems and want someone to talk to and understand them.”

Derek Redmond, former Olympian and friend of Rob White, added: “Youth mentoring programs such as these are needed all over the country and if there is anyone in Northamptonshire that can make this work it’s Rob.”

Sara Homer, Chief Executive of Brackmills BID and chair of the Employment Advisory Board (EAB) at Five Wells prison in Wellingborough, said: “Along with Goodwill Solutions and other local businesses we are committed to supporting Rob White Mentoring, a vital lifeline for young people who may be struggling with their own self-worth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad