Kidnappers threatened taxi driver with knife before forcing him to take them to their destination

A pair of ruthless taxi passengers kidnapped their driver, showed him the knife they were carrying and then forced him to drive them to their destination.

On November 4, 2023, a group of people got into a pre-booked taxi in Leeson Crescent, Barton Seagrave.

Two of the group were Corey Stafford, 30, and Shannon John Johanson, 31, both of Northampton.

The driver asked for the fare in advance but one of the men replied, saying: “I’m not going to give you the money, you are going to give me your money.”

He was assaulted, with one of the men punching him a number of times before producing a knife and taking his wallet, phone and driver ID badge.

Under duress, the driver was then made to take the group to their destination but he managed to get a message to his control room by speaking in another language.

After pleading guilty at Northampton Crown Court in May, both men were sentenced on June 7 to three years and nine months each in prison.

Lead investigator Detective Constable Neil Carr said: “Tackling serious violence is a priority for Northamptonshire Police and when an incident like this happens we will do everything we can to put the offenders behind bars.

“This taxi driver was simply doing his job and everyone should be able to do that without fear of violence or attack.

“I am pleased that we have managed to get justice for him and I hope the conclusion of this case allows him some closure. I’d like to thank him for his support throughout this investigation and for the courage he has shown.”