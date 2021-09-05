Kettering woman spared from prison after 'extremely high' drink-drive reading

Drink-driving

A Kettering drink-driver has been spared from prison after swerving across the road while more than three times the legal limit.

Monika Going's poor driving was witnessed by police officers in Stamford Road at about 2am on August 7.

The 30-year-old - who had a passenger with her - later gave a reading of 123mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when she was arrested after her silver Mercedes was followed.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Going, of Weekley Glebe Road, admitted drink-driving when she appeared before magistrates.

JPs sitting in Northampton decided the offence warranted a custodial sentence because of the 'extremely high' reading, poor driving and fact she had a passenger in the car.

But they decided they could suspend the sentence to give her a chance to rehabilitate.

She was told the 15-week prison sentence would be suspended for 12 months and that she would be banned from driving for 30 months.