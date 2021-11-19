Kettering woman found burglar in her home then hit her head after scuffling with him
Police have described the man as having a 'straggly moustache'
Police in Kettering are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Linden Avenue.
The break in happened on Saturday, November 13, between 4pm and 4.15pm. The occupier returned home and, after unlocking the front door, found a man running down the stairs towards her. A brief scuffle took place during which she fell and hit her head on the driveway.
The offender, described as being in his late teens, about 5ft 7in, with a 'straggly' moustache and wearing a dark blue puffer style jacket, ran off up Linden Avenue before turning into Belvedere Road.
Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 21000662499. They can also report information on line at www.northants.police.uk/reportonline.