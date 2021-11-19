Kettering woman found burglar in her home then hit her head after scuffling with him

File picture

Police in Kettering are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Linden Avenue.

The break in happened on Saturday, November 13, between 4pm and 4.15pm. The occupier returned home and, after unlocking the front door, found a man running down the stairs towards her. A brief scuffle took place during which she fell and hit her head on the driveway.

The offender, described as being in his late teens, about 5ft 7in, with a 'straggly' moustache and wearing a dark blue puffer style jacket, ran off up Linden Avenue before turning into Belvedere Road.