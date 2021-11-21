Kettering village paedophile had 500 sick child abuse pictures

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A convicted sex offender is facing a prison sentence after he was caught with more than 500 vile pictures of child abuse.

Joshua Neves has been remanded in custody after admitting the sick crimes he committed in Broughton before magistrates.

Police arrested him and found the files, which he had downloaded in Dawkins Court between September 9 and September 22 this year.

In total they discovered 537 depraved images with 171 in category A, depicting the most serious child sex abuse.

A total of 298 were in category B and 68 were in category C.

Officers also found that between September 9 and September 16 he had deleted periods of internet history - something he was banned from doing after being given a sexual harm prevention order in 2020.

Neves 23, admitted three counts of making indecent images of children and one of breaching a sexual harm prevention order when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

He was remanded in custody at HMP Peterborough ahead of his sentencing.