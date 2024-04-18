Kettering village paedophile admits more offences after grooming young boy online

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A paedophile who admitted he needed help has pleaded guilty to more offences after grooming a young boy online.

Joshua Neves was locked up in 2022 and said he was sexually attracted to children when he was caught with vile abuse images.

The 25-year-old has since served a 16-month prison sentence but has now admitted seven more offences, which took place before he was jailed.

Joshua Neves

The delay in prosecuting the latest offences is believed to be down to a delay in examining his devices.

Neves, of Dawkins Court in Broughton, near Kettering, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court this month where he pleaded guilty to attempting to cause a 14-year-old boy to engage in sexual activity by performing a sex act and recording it.

He also admitted a charge of engaging in sexual communication with a child, which took place between April and May 2021. Northamptonshire Police said Neves groomed the victim online.

The paedophile – who has previously been caught with images of child abuse – pleaded guilty to three further charges of making indecent images of children, a legal term for actions such as viewing or downloading.

They related to 120 category A files (119 of which were videos), 30 in category B (17 videos) and 84 in category C (11 videos). Category A files depict the most depraved acts. These offences took place between November 2018 and May 2021.

Neves also admitted further charges of possessing a prohibited image of a child and breaching a sexual harm prevention order by failing to provide his offender manager with details of three Snapchat accounts he was using.