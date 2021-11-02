Kettering thug who tried to bite police officer and punched another banned from booze for 80 days

Several police officers were assaulted

A man who assaulted a paramedic, tried to bite a police officer and punched another in the face has been banned from drinking alcohol for 80 days.

Robert Szewczak, 33, has been ordered to abstain from booze for just over 11 weeks as part of his sentence for his attacks on emergency workers earlier this year.

Police were called to Eastbrook in Corby at about 1.20pm on March 14 after a request for assistance from East Midlands Ambulance Service when a paramedic was assaulted.

But while travelling to KGH in the rear of the ambulance, Szewczak forcefully grabbed hold of one police officer’s hands, pulled it towards his mouth and attempted to bite him.

Upon arriving at KGH, his behaviour escalated in the rear of the ambulance.

He punched another officer to the face, pushed another one and attempted to grab their Taser.

Once in custody he then threatened other officers with violence.

It's not the first time Szewczak, of Sycamore Close in Kettering, has been in trouble.

He was jailed for 24 weeks in December 2019 for drink-driving while disqualified in Rothwell. He was caught after giving a reading of 124mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

That prison sentence came months after being given a suspended sentence for another incident of drink-driving.

Last month at Northampton Magistrates' Court Szewczak appeared for sentencing after admitting four charges of assaulting an emergency worker, one of racially aggravated public order and one public order offence of causing fear of violence.

Magistrates sentenced him to a community order with rehabilitation requirements and an alcohol abstinence requirement - meaning he must not consume any alcohol for 80 days and must submit to any arrangements for monitoring him.

Szewczak must also pay compensation of a total of £300, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Assaults against our officers are disgraceful and we will always pursue action against those who commit them.

“Being assaulted is not part of the job and never will be.