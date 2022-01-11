Kettering thug who attacked partner back behind bars after breaching restraining order

A man with a history of domestic violence and threats is behind bars again after breaching a restraining order in Kettering.

Andrew Thompson was only 16 days into a suspended sentence when he met with his partner, who he had been banned from seeing after previously being jailed for attacking her.

As he breached the restraining order again he argued with her and called her a "nasty b****" before texting her to say he loved her.

But, jailing him for 12 months, Recorder James House QC told the thug: "It's a strange way of showing love."

On Friday (January 7) Northampton Crown Court heard Thompson, 47, was given the restraining order in March 2021 when he was jailed for 16 weeks for punching his partner in the head.

In June he breached the order, claiming he didn't know it was in place, and was given a community order. Then, on October 9, he breached the order again and was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, two days later.

But on October 27, just over two weeks into the suspended sentence, he rang his partner and asked her to meet him at the Royal Hotel in Market Place, where he was living.

Prosecuting, Lucia Harrington said Thompson was with his partner for about four hours and vodka was consumed. An argument broke out when she went to leave and Thompson threatened to hurt her, Ms Harrington said. An allegation of assault was made but later dropped.

When he was arrested he claimed he initially closed the door on her and didn't ring her.

The court heard Thompson, who appeared over videolink from HMP Peterborough, had previously said: "People just do not want us to be together."

Details of Thompson's previous convictions were read in court, including horrifying domestic incidents.

In 2017 he was jailed for three years for wounding against a previous partner. He assaulted her by kneeing her in the face and stabbing her to her forearm.

In 2007 he was in court for another domestic incident. He called his ex-partner and told her he would kill her and her child.

Mitigating, Liam Muir said Thompson deserved full credit for his guilty pleas after admitting two counts of breaching a restraining order when he appeared before magistrates on December 8 last year.

Thompson was jailed for a total of 12 months and will spend half in custody before being released on licence. The restraining order will remain in place.