Kettering thug admits domestic violence

A Kettering thug will be sentenced next month after admitting assaulting his partner on two occasions.

Ashley Gleeson, 33, is facing the possibility of a prison sentence after admitting his crimes when he appeared before magistrates in Northampton.

He had previously denied the offences - assault by beating and assault occasioning actual bodily harm - before changing his plea to guilty.

The first incident in Kettering took place on April 12, 2020.

Police said Gleeson pulled his victim off the sofa and kicked her, leaving her with bruising to her legs and the left hand side of her ribs.

In the second incident, which took place two months later on June 20, police said Gleeson pushed his victim and caused her to fall, leaving her with a lump to her head.

He then slapped her to the cheek causing bruising, police said.

Magistrates granted Gleeson, of Melton Street, conditional bail ahead of his sentencing hearing.