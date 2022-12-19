Kettering school devastated by deaths of 'delightful and caring' children
They had joined the school earlier this year
A Kettering headteacher says her school is devastated after two of their pupils were named as victims in a triple murder investigation.
Jeeva Saju, six, and his sister Janvi Saju, four, died after being found with serious injuries at their flat in Petherton Court at about 11.15am on Thursday (December 15).
Their mother Anju Asok, a 35-year-old Kettering General Hospital nurse originally from Kerala in India, died at the scene.
Forensic post-mortem examinations concluded that all three died as a result of asphyxiation.
Jeeva and Janvi were pupils at nearby Kettering Park Infant Academy in Park Avenue having joined the school earlier this year.
The school’s headteacher, Sarah Powell, paid tribute to them in a statement and said they will be sadly missed.
She said: “We were all devastated to learn of the shocking incident involving two of our pupils. Janvi and Jeeva joined our school earlier this year.
"They were delightful and caring children who had many friends at our school. They will be sadly missed by us all.
"We would like to send our thoughts and condolences to all involved.”
Saju Chelavalel, 52, has been charged with the murder of his wife and their two children.
He made his first appearance at court this morning and was remanded in custody until his next hearing at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday (December 21).